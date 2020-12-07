Raiders spoil Jets' bid for first win with long touchdown in final seconds

- The Las Vegas Raiders beat the New York Jets with a long touchdown pass in the final seconds.
- Ninety seconds earlier it appeared as though the Jets would get their first win of the season when they stopped the Raiders on downs.
- After forcing the Jets to punt, Derek Carr hit a wide-open Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining.
- The Jets fall to 0-12.
- See the video below.
