Raiders spoil Jets' bid for first win with long touchdown in final seconds

Cork Gaines
CBSThe New York Jets lose again.

  • The Las Vegas Raiders beat the New York Jets with a long touchdown pass in the final seconds.
  • Ninety seconds earlier it appeared as though the Jets would get their first win of the season when they stopped the Raiders on downs.
  • After forcing the Jets to punt, Derek Carr hit a wide-open Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining.
  • The Jets fall to 0-12.
  • See the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.