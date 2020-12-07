Raiders spoil Jets' bid for first win with long touchdown in final seconds

CBS The New York Jets lose again.

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the New York Jets with a long touchdown pass in the final seconds.

Ninety seconds earlier it appeared as though the Jets would get their first win of the season when they stopped the Raiders on downs.

After forcing the Jets to punt, Derek Carr hit a wide-open Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining.

The Jets fall to 0-12.

