Fans booed and trashed the field after the Raiders lost their final game in Oakland thanks to a dismal 4th quarter collapse

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Derek Carr and the Raiders looked to have a storybook ending to their time in Oakland, but instead fell to a nightmare finish.

With the Oakland Raiders set to move to Las Vegas in the offseason, they played their final game in Oakland on Sunday.

Oakland led the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but collapsed during the final stretch of the game, handing the win to the Jaguars in heartbreaking fashion.

After the game, fans booed and threw trash onto the field, with some even rushing past the guardrails before being escorted away by security.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew took delight in spoiling the Raiders’ final home game.

The Oakland Raiders played their final game in the Bay Area on Sunday.

With two road games left on the schedule and a move to Las Vegas coming in the offseason, it was a sad day for Raider Nation, but those in attendance were still more than ready to send the Black Hole out with a bang.

Through three quarters, it looked as though the Raiders’ final game in Oakland was set for a storybook ending. Derek Carr and the Raiders offence had jumped out early against the Jaguars, and heading into the fourth quarter held a comfortable 16-6 lead.

But the dream ending would quickly turn to a nightmare for the Raiders. After the Jaguars scored a touchdown to cut the Oakland lead to 16-13, the Raiders were attempting to finish off the game with one final time-consuming drive, but could instead only get the clock down to 1:44 before missing a 45-yard field goal attempt.

After the Jacksonville offence had stalled all day, Gardner Minshew came to life on the team’s final drive, taking the Jaguars all the way down the field in just over a minute before connecting with Chris Conley in the end zone to take a 20-16 lead, stunning the home crowd.

Carr would get one more shot to bring the Raiders back from the dead. After moving the ball to midfield, Carr threw up a hail mary on the final play of the game that had a real chance to win the game but instead bounced off the face of wide receiver Keelan Doss in the end zone before landing incomplete.

The Raiders' final play in Oakland: A failed Hail Mary attempt that saw the pass HIT A RECEIVER IN THE FACE pic.twitter.com/rqPAXTVN4c — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 16, 2019

It was a heartbreaking way to end the team’s time in Oakland, and Raiders fans let their displeasure be heard. As Carr and some other players made their way around the bowl to shake hands with fans for one last time, they were met with boos, and eventually, trash and debris were thrown onto the field.

Black hole tosses garbage onto the field as Raiders lose their last game in Oakland in the final minute. pic.twitter.com/mhv4gRr1LG — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) December 16, 2019

Carr didn’t blame the fans for their disappointment.

“Oh gosh,” Carr said when asked about the boos, per ESPN. “What’s new with our crowd? Whenever we don’t win, that’s going to happen. Trust me, it’s not under my skin. It’s nothing.”

Head coach Jon Gruden, who has always embraced the chaotic energy that the Black Hole brings, gave an apology to fans who had hoped to end the team’s tenure in Oakland on a high note.

“I’d like to say I wish we could have sent the Raiders fans off with a lot better finish than that,” Gruden said. “I think, most importantly, before we talk about the game, is I would like to thank the fans. I would like to thank the city of Oakland for supporting the Raiders and being faithful, and I’ll miss them.”

“I love them, and I’m sorry about the outcome today, but I think that is something that needs to be said, and I really apologise that we weren’t able to deliver a victory.”

Some especially frustrated fans decided to take even more action, jumping onto the field and being quickly escorted away by security in a protest of sorts.

While it was a nightmarish ending for lifelong Raider fans, the man responsible for it, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, seemed delighted with the chaos he was able to bring forth.

“I probably saw more middle fingers today than I have in my whole life,” Minshew said after the game. “They have a good time, man. It was fun to ruin that for them.”

