Raheem Sterling scored one of the quickest Champions League hat-tricks in history as Manchester City sank Atalanta 5-1

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick in 11 minutes as Manchester City breezed past Atalanta 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old struck in the 58th, 64th, and 69th minute to record the third quickest trio of goals in Champions League history.

Sterling has now scored 12 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, making him Europe’s third highest goal getter this term.

The Englishman hit his first in the 58th minute to make the score 3-1 after Sergio Aguero’s first half brace cancelled out Ruslan Malinovskiy’s opener from the penalty spot.

He added a superb second six minutes later, cutting inside the Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi and powering the ball into the near corner.

And the hat-trick was complete shortly after in the 69th minute when he prodded home substitute Riyad Mahrez’s cross from close range.

58'

64'

69' Sterling scores his first Champions League hat-trick in 11 minutes ???? pic.twitter.com/Vh0SrhZXc4 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 22, 2019

Raheem Sterling is unstoppable ???? He bags a hat-trick on the night… And has now been involved in 22 goals across his last 17 home Champions League outings (14 goals, 8 assists) ???? pic.twitter.com/cLdvu74ebR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019

Sterling’s hat-trick was the third quickest in Champions League history, behind only Mike Newell’s nine minute effort for Blackburn Rovers against Rosenborg in the 1995-1996 seaosn, and Bafetimbi Gomis’ astonishing seven minute trio of goals for Olympique Lyonnais in the 2011-2012 campaign.



Sterling’s three goals takes his total for the season to 12 in all competitions, making him City’s joint top scorer alongside Sergio Aguero, as well as Europe’s third highest goal-getter so far this term.

The 24-year-old also managed two assists on the night, teeing up Sergio Aguero for City’s equaliser in the 34th minute, before winning the penalty from which the Argentine equalised in the 38th.

The former FC Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker was quick to hail Sterling’s performance on Twitter, saying: “Sterling has been good tonight. Scored two, created one and won the penalty for the other. Terrific.”

Bloody hell @sterling7 has been good tonight. Scored two, created one and won the penalty for the other. Terrific. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 22, 2019

Manchester City now top Group C having won all three of its games so far. It’s next European match is against Atlanta in Italy on November 6.

