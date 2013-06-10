Rafael Nadal Won His 8th French Open And Received An Ovation For His Chest

Rafael Nadal won his eighth French Open and 13th Grand Slam title with a straight sets win over David Ferrer.



After clinching the win, Nadal appeared to be more relieved than happy. Of course, he fought through a gruelling five-set match in the semi-finals and may have just been relieved to finish the final off in straight sets.

But in a match that was twice interrupted by protesters, the best moment may have come after the match when Nadal removed his shirt and received sheers and whistles from the crowd. Nadal sheepishly acknowledged the cheers with a thumbs up and analyst John McEnroe called the cheers “well deserved.”

Here’s the video of match point with the shirtless cheers at the end…

