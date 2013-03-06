Tennis Exhibition Featured Surprise Appearance By Ben Stiller, Redfoo, And A Dominant Young Girl

The BNP Paribas Showdown at Madison Square Garden is an annual tennis exhibition featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars. But in addition to the scheduled players, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin Del Potro, and Victoria Azarenka, there were some surprise guests as well.



The star of the evening came after Nadal called on Ben Stiller (in boots) to be his doubles partner. Del Potro countered with a young girl that came on, took Stiller’s trash-talking, and then kicked some butt, whizzing one winner right past Stiller. In the other match, Azarenka called on Redfoo (who is often at Azarenka’s matches) to take her spot and play a point against Williams (see second video below)…



