Rafael Nadal laughed during wild scene as a disruptive fan at the Australian Open gave him the finger and called him a 'wanker'

Andy Cheung/Getty Images Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.

A fan caused a disturbance during Rafael Nadal’s second-round match at the Australian Open.

A woman continued to make noise during Nadal’s serve and repeatedly gave Nadal the middle finger.

Nadal laughed incredulously, and the crowd gave a big round of applause when security ejected the woman.

A funny scene unfolded at the Australian Open on Thursday when security ejected a disruptive fan during Rafael Nadal’s match with Michael Mmoh.

As Nadal prepared to serve during the second set, he repeatedly had to stop because of a noisy fan. After the chair umpire said, “Please, madame, you’re delaying everything,” the crowd laughed.

Cameras found the woman in the crowd, and she gave Nadal the finger. The crowd booed.

Nadal seemed just as surprised that he was receiving the finger, asking, “Me?”

The woman then gave the finger again, prompting more boos.

However, the woman continued to be disruptive. Just as things settled down and Nadal prepared to serve, she yelled out, “Wanker!”

The woman was cherishing the spotlight, dancing, even as security came over.

As security tried to eject her, Nadal gave a thumbs-up.

Nadal attempted to continue playing through the disturbance when the crowd gave loud applause as security got the woman out of her seat. She flipped off the rest of the arena on her way out, prompting more laughter from Nadal.

Play finally resumed. Nadal would go on to win the match in straight sets.

Watch the scene unfold in the two videos below:

