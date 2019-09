The rebels are on a huge offensive this weekend, and it’s all thanks to coalition air support.



Footage was released yesterday of two British GR4 Tornados blowing up a tank outside Ajdabiya:



See 15 More Intense Videos From The Libyan War >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.