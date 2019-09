Agnieszka Radwanska beat Li Na to advance to the semifinals at Wimbledon and along the way she hit a winner from stance that best resembles one you would see used by a catcher during a baseball game.



The announcers accurately referred the shot as a “Wimblebum.” You can see the full video below (via ESPN)…

Full video…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



