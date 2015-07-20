VIDEO: Chinese military recruits keep having to be rescued from blowing themselves up

China’s military recruits really need to work on their throwing arms, or someone’s going to get hurt.

Here’s the latest update from the training ground in Yunnan, where two trainees were lucky to have a quick-thinking instructor on-hand:

It’s possible the instructor had been waiting for this to happen. It’s an almost identical incident to one from just four months ago in Guangzhou:

The grenades are plastic versions of those military police will eventually use in the field – if they make it through training alive – but they still have a kill range of seven metres.

Here’s another life-saving effort by an instructor, back in January, 2012:

It looks like there’s an opening in China for someone who can design a training grenade with a non-slip handle. Here’s the full video of the latest incident:

https://youtu.be/L1ld46b5YN0

