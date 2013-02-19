Columbia Professor Busts Out The Craziest Quantum Mechanics Lesson We've Ever Seen

A Columbia University professor confused the heck out of his students with a wild opening to his quantum mechanics class and fortunately a student thought quickly enough to capture it all on video.



The folks at Bwog posted the crazy video of what happened at the class today and it’s pretty crazy.

The lights went out, and when they came back on, professor Emlyn Hughes was in the spotlight. “Drop It Like It’s Hot” started playing and the professor undressed.

He put on a hoodie and a pair of sunglasses before curling up into a ball as two ninjas impaled a pair of dolls on the stage.

Then, a projector started showing horrifying footage of the 9/11 attacks and Nazi Germany during the war.

“Wait, is this real life?” asks one totally confused female student in the video. Don’t worry, nameless student. We were as confused as you.

When it was all over, the professor grabbed the mic and explained what just happened. He was preparing their minds:

“In order to learn quantum mechanics you have strip to your raw, erase all the garbage from your brain, and start all over again,” said Hughes. “Nothing you have learned your life up to now has in any way helped you prepare for this. Because everything you do in your everyday life is totally opposite what you learn in quantum mechanics.”

