Punches Were Thrown As The Big 10 Baseball Championship Game Descended Into Chaos

Rivals Indiana and Purdue met in the Big 10 Baseball Title game last. But after a hard slide in the eighth inning, the two sides decided to move from baseball to boxing.



With the two teams tied 5-5 in the eighth, a wild rundown led to the go-ahead run scoring for Purdue. But when Indiana then tried to throw out a trail runner at third base, it appears that the runner decided to late that he needed to slide and instead collided with the fielder’s knee.

That’s when chaos broke out. Two players were ejected. An umpire was also removed from the game after being hit in the back. Purdue would go on to win 6-5.

Here’s the video (via the Big 10 Network and TheBigLead.com). Below the video, is close-up of a couple of punches that connected during the scrum…





And here’s a close-up…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.