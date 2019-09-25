A Brexit protester repeatedly outfoxed the BBC to get his protest sign in the back of a news bulletin, despite attempts to cut him from the frame

Screenshot/BBC News A discussion of Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling on Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was interrupted by Brexit protester Steve Bray.

A British protester gave a lesson in dogged persistence Tuesday night by displaying a series of anti-Brexit signs behind a news broadcast.

Protester Steve Bray frequently moved in front of the camera during the BBC News at Ten broadcast, avoiding frequent attempts by the show’s director to keep him off screen.

The man was identified as Steve Bray, a frequent fixture in the background of British news broadcasts, often draped in a European Union flag.

An anti-Brexit protester outside the UK’s parliament delivered a lesson in persistence when he interrupted a news broadcast with a series of well-placed signs Tuesday night.

During a segment on the BBC’s News at Ten, political editor Laura Kuenssberg and anchor Huw Edwards discussed the supreme court decision made on Tuesday, which ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was illegal.

As the two digested the day’s news, a man could be seen holding a series of anti-Brexit signs, moving deftly in the background to ensure that he stayed in shot, despite the show’s director frequently changing camera angles.

Throughout the clip, the protester can be seen walking from left to right in line with the camera, holding the signs in full view of the shot.

The messages he delivered on double-sided placards in the clip included “You can’t stop a Tory Brexit with a Labour Brexit,” “Lead with facts not leave with lies,” and “Get Johnson out of our democracy”.

The man was identified as Steve Bray, an anti-Brexit activist and protester in the Stand of Defiance European Movement.

Bray is a frequent fixture in the background of British news broadcasts, often draped in a European Union flag and wearing a top hat bearing the words “Stop Brexit.”

