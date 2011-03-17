THIS IS THE VIDEO THAT COULD RE-SHAPE MIDEAST HISTORY

Gus Lubin

How long can America stay silent when its ally Bahrain is slaughtering protesters in the street?

[UPDATE: Obama phones the Gulf KingsDozens of Bahraini officials have resigned]

This is one of several videos going viral.

WARNING, GRAPHIC:

If that doesn’t do it, perhaps this video of a murdered protester will.

NYT’s Nicholas Kristof tweets: “This video of a protester killed in Bahrain BY OUR ALLY is almost impossible to watch”

WARNING, EXTREMELY GRAPHIC:

