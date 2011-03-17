THIS IS THE VIDEO THAT COULD RE-SHAPE MIDEAST HISTORY

How long can America stay silent when its ally Bahrain is slaughtering protesters in the street?



[UPDATE: Obama phones the Gulf Kings… Dozens of Bahraini officials have resigned]

This is one of several videos going viral.

WARNING, GRAPHIC:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If that doesn’t do it, perhaps this video of a murdered protester will.

NYT’s Nicholas Kristof tweets: “This video of a protester killed in Bahrain BY OUR ALLY is almost impossible to watch”

WARNING, EXTREMELY GRAPHIC:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.