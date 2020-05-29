Video shows a protester in Denver getting hit by a car during a mass demonstration over George Floyd's death

Courtesy of @bellers03/Twitter A protester on top of a black SUV in Denver, Colorado.

At least one protester in downtown Denver on Thursday was run over by a vehicle.

Video of the scene showed an SUV swerving before hitting the protester.

Gov. Jared Polis appeared to address the incident: “I was absolutely shocked by video evidence of a motorist attempting to run over a protester.”

At least one protester in downtown Denver was run over by a vehicle as a group gathered on Thursday to demonstrate after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Footage shows the vehicle swerve towards a man and knock him down, before driving away.

The Denver protest was one of many to erupt as outrage built over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, who died after being violently detained by an officer in Minneapolis.

A video of the protest showed a black SUV honking its horn as a group gathered in front of it in the middle of the street.

One protester was already on the hood of the vehicle as the video began filming. It was unclear what happened immediately before.

As the vehicle began moving through the crowd, the masked protester on the hood jumped off.

The video then shows bystanders yell, “Watch out” as the SUV swerved and hit the protester with its right fender. The SUV then drove away as the group of protesters immediately gave chase.

The video’s owner said in a tweet that the protester “was not on the hood of her car before she started moving.”

“He jumped up because she wouldn’t stop accelerating towards the people surrounding her car,” she said on Twitter.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis appeared to address the incident and said “tonight is a very sad night for our state.”

“While we are still uncovering all of the facts, a protest regarding the killing of George Floyd devolved into vandalism and violence, and I was absolutely shocked by video evidence of a motorist attempting to run over a protester,” Polis tweeted on Thursday evening.

In Denver, protesters blocked incoming traffic and vandalised buildings near the Colorado Statehouse, where several gunshots were heard, according to at least one state official.

“Coloradans are better than this,” Polis added. “I share the immense anguish we all feel about the unjust murder of George Floyd. But let me be clear, senseless violence will never be healed by more violence.”

Several protests and riots throughout the country broke out following the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Floyd was pinned down on his neck by a Minneapolis police officer’s knee. Video captured by bystanders during the incident showed Floyd’s arrest, which has sparked outrage throughout the country.

In the video, Floyd could be heard in pain and complaining that he was not able to breathe. At least four officers, including one who subdued Floyd using a knee against the neck, were on scene. The officers have since been fired from the police department and condemned by state officials.

