Video Professor is trying to raise $10 million in convertible debt, according to an investor pitch document that was forwarded to us. The company “incurred substantial losses which depleted its cash reserves” in 2008, says the document, and is looking to use the new money to “ret…



Continue reading »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.