New video shows Prince Harry telling director Jon Favreau that Meghan Markle is available to do voiceovers, as Beyoncé laughs along in the background

Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Britain’s Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, poses for photographers upon arrival at the ‘Lion King’ European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

New audio from the red carpet at the “Lion King” premiere in July shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touting her voiceover abilities – “just not Scar” – to director Jon Favreau.

Previously, red carpet audio seemingly showed Prince Harry talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger about how Markle was “really interested” in voiceover work, to which Iger responded, “We’d love to try.”

In the clip with Favreau, the Duke of Sessex appears to say “If anyone needs any extra voiceover work,” months before the couple announced their departure from royal duties.

Markle then appears to joke with Favreau, saying “That’s really why we’re here, it’s the pitch.”

Beyoncé can be seen laughing along in the background.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New red carpet audio from the premiere of “The Lion King” in July may indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning for the actress’ return to the screen months before announcing their “Megxit.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the premiere and spoke with the film’s director Jon Favreau. Video and audio of the encounter appears to show Prince Harry touting Markle’s voiceover abilities, indicating that she’d like to work on a future Disney project.

“If anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available,” Prince Harry says to Favreau, according to the Daily Mail. Markle then appears to interrupt and joke “That’s really why we’re here, it’s the pitch.”

'She'll tackle any voiceover – just not Scar': Moment Prince Harry tells Lion King director Jon Favreau his wife is available for work – as Meghan jokes 'That's really why we're here – to pitch!'- pic.twitter.com/GLPZyDEBqE — Blanche V. Mercaldi (@tammytabby) January 19, 2020

It then appears that Prince Harry says “just not Scar,” in reference to the movie’s villain. Previous audio from the red carpet also showed the interaction between the royal couple and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

During that exchange, Prince Harry appears to ask if Iger knows Markle “does voiceovers,” to which Iger responds, “Oh, really? Ah.”

After Meghan Markle signed a voiceover deal with Disney, video of Prince Harry chatting with Disney CEO at ‘The Lion King’ premiere resurfaced. While Meghan talked to Beyoncé, Harry can be heard telling Bog Iger that Meghan does voiceover work: “You know she does voice overs?” pic.twitter.com/7EzWh77aKD — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) January 15, 2020

“You seem surprised, but yeah, she’s really interested,” the Duke of Sussex says, as Markle chats with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The Disney CEO appears to respond “Sure… we’d love to try.”

Once Prince Harry and Markle are no longer working members of the royal family, the couple is able to earn their own money, and they no longer receive public funding.

They have expressed their desire to become financially independent, and part of their earnings could be from a return to acting on Markle’s part – but the two are already worth $US30 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.