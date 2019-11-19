Photos and video of Prince Andrew at glamorous French Riviera events appear to contradict his claim in BBC interview that he 'never really partied'

Youtube/Newsnight Prince Andrew is interviewed by the BBC’s Emily Maitlis about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In the photographs, he is pictured with a number of socialites and supermodels.

The prince was interviewed by the BBC last week about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide earlier this year while facing trial on sex trafficking charges.

One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, claimed that she was trafficked to London and coerced into having sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 – and provided a photo of them together with his hand on her waist.

In the interview, Prince Andrew said the photo may be fake, because he is not one to show “public displays of affection.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the photographs when contacted by Business Insider.

Photos and a video of Prince Andrew partying in the French Riviera in July 2008 with celebrities and models appear to contradict a claim he made in a BBC interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, that he “never really partied.”

The video was posted by the Daily Mail and shows Prince Andrew at a party in the resort of St Tropez. In the video, loud dance music can be heard, and the prince is seen speaking to and in close physical proximity to a number of female guests.

The footage was taken at an event hosted by Claude Ott, a wine tycoon, according to the Daily Mail.

Other photos in the Daily Mail’s report show Prince Andrew posing with American socialite Chris Von Aspen, who appears to be about to lick his face.

In a separate image, the prince is seen with Canadian socialite Pascale Bourbeau as he appears to rest his hand on her lower back and rest his hand on her shoulder.

Another photograph, taken in the year 2000 according to the Daily Mail, shows Prince Andrew at a “Hookers and Pimps” themed Halloween party with Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s once girlfriend and alleged conspirator.

In an interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis about his relationship with Epstein, which aired Saturday, Prince Andrew said he has “never really partied” and that his reputation as the “party prince” is “a bit of a stretch.”

A spokeswoman for the Duke of York declined to comment on the photographs published by the Mail when contacted by Business Insider.

He also said in the interview that a photograph of him with his hand on the waist of one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, may be fake because he does not indulge in public displays of affection due to his position in the palace.

“I am not one to hug, public displays of affection are not something that I do, that’s the best explanation I can give you,” he said in response to questions over the photograph.

The now-notorious photo of the prince standing next to Guiffre with his arm around her waist at the house she alleges they had sex in can be seen below:

Florida Southern District Court Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, along with Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged Prince Andrew directed her to have sex with him.

Guiffre gave a detailed account of a night she alleges she spent in the company of Prince Andrew in London on 10th March 2001.

Guiffre alleges she spent the evening dancing with the Prince at Tramp nightclub in London, and was later coerced into having sex with him.

She was 17 years old at the time, and alleged that she was forced to have sex with the Prince three times on separate occasions.

Epstein died by suicide in August while awaiting trial for a series of sex-trafficking charges. He was facing spending up 45 years in prison.

