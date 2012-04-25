US

WATCH: President Obama 'Slow Jams The News' With Jimmy Fallon

Kamelia Angelova

President Barack Obama appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to promote low interest rates for student loans in one of the show’s popular segments – ‘slow jamming the news.’

Obama performed with Fallon and The Roots at UNC-Chapel Hill on yesterday afternoon for the broadcast of the show that evening. Check out the video of the president ‘slow jamming the news’ below.

