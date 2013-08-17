Premier League Uses Goal-Line Technology For First Time

The Premier League used their new goal-line technology for the first time in their opening match of the 2013-14 season.

The system, officially called the “Goal Decision System,” is similar to the replay system used during Wimbledon and other major tennis tournaments. But unlike tennis, the visual aspect of the replay system is not seen by the fans at the stadium. Rather, a signal is sent to a watch worn by the referee in order to keep the pace of play.

Here is the first decision rendered by the system, on a shot by Jordan Henderson of Liverpool…

