A Glory fighting debutant blasted his opponent through the ropes and out of the ring in a kickboxing bout

Photo by Glory / Twitter Martin Pacas sent Muhammed Balli through the ropes.

Martin Pacas made his debut for the Glory kickboxing company Saturday.

Pacas overwhelmed Muhammed Balli with strikes in the third round.

He then sent him through the ropes and out of the ring.

Watch the statement win right here.

A Glory fighting debutant blasted his opponent out of the ring in a kickboxing bout Saturday.

It all went down in the third round of a preliminary fight at the Glory 77 show in Rotterdam, Netherlands, as Martin Pacas made his debut for the prominent, Singapore-based combat sports outfit.

Pacas overwhelmed Muhammad Balli with strikes midway through the third, before a head kick and punching flurry saw Balli buckle against the ropes and eventually fall through them.

“He is damaged goods and he’s been knocked out of the ring!” an excited Glory commentator could be heard saying after the incident.

Watch the finish right here:

HE KNOCKED HIM OUT OF THE RING!#martinpacas with a STATEMENT in his GLORY debut. Order the #GLORY77 PPV now on https://t.co/mtc7jen7pH ➡️ https://t.co/uTSL57zQpk pic.twitter.com/8jylx7jHUv — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) January 30, 2021

Glory 77, the kickboxing company’s first event of 2021, featured three title fights and a tournament final main event.

American athlete Tiffany van Soest out-pointed Aline Pereira to retain her super bantamweight championship, Cedric Doumbe knocked out Murthel Groenhart for the welterweight title, and Alex Pereira overcame Artem Vakhitov for the light heavyweight crown.

In the headline bout, Rico Verhoeven forced a first round corner stoppage over Tarik Khbabez, extending his record to 58 wins (15 knockouts) against 10 losses.

