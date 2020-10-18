Jimmy “The Brute” Crute showed his devastating one-punch power on Saturday in a light heavyweight match.

Crute crumpled his opponent Modestas Bukauskas to the canvas with an almighty overhand counter right punch midway through the opening round.

Two more single shots, each of them heavy, caused more damage to a beaten Bukauskas.

Watch the brutal 121-second victory below.

Jimmy Crute, a fast-rising 24-year-old fighter, showed off his raw power by smacking his opponent around the Octagon in brutal fashion at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Crute has extraordinary one-punch power buried within his fists which he can seemingly pull the trigger on at a moment’s notice â€” as Modestas Bukauskas found out multiple times in their “Fight Island” light heavyweight match.

Midway through the opening round, Crute floored Bukauskas with an almighty overhand counter right punch.

Rather than rush in for a finish that could be ill-timed, Crute took a step back to assess the state he had left Bukauskas in.

Happy that his man was downed and almost out, Crute switched the pace and smacked him with an uppercut as Bukauskas was trying to get back to his feet.

The effects of the two single shots, together with the momentum of the action, pushed Bukauskas toward the fence but he toppled over before he could even get there.

With Bukauskas grounded, Crute hit him with a nasty punch to the kisser.

It was done. Bukauskas had had enough and, with the fight clearly over, Crute went to give his opponent a hug.

He then raced to the other side of the cage, leaped over it, and celebrated with the UFC president Dana White who could be heard telling him: “That was a good one, kid!”

Watch the finish here:

With victory, Crute advanced his pro MMA record to 12 wins (five knockouts, four submissions, and three decisions) against one loss.

