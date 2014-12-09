VIDEO: Portable Toilets Make Surprisingly Good Rockets

Insert curry joke here. Picture: The Throne Thrusters/YouTube

A group of amateur rocketeers in the US launched a portaloo – and it flew surprisingly well.

The Michiana Rocketry group said the launch was carefully planned and not “barnyard engineering”. Nearly 30 people worked on the rocket for two years.

The “Throne Thrusters” filmed the launch from a soy field in southwestern Michigan on Saturday, December 6. The flying toilet soared some 700m before nearly taking out a spectator’s truck on landing.

Here’s the specs as laid out in The Throne Thrusters Porta Potty Launch post:

It flew on a cluster of a central “N” motor and 6 “L” motors! It weighed 450 lbs. on the pad!

