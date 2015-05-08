VIDEO: Pope Francis spun a basketball on his finger and is now an honorary Harlem Globetrotter

Pope Francis just joined the Harlem Globetrotters.

It’s an honorary membership, but he’s only one of nine given the honour in the 90 years since the world famous trick team formed.

And even though he’s the Pope, Francis still had to earn his chops by performing a couple of tricks for the crowd in St Peters Square.

It looked like his first attempt, and he had the help of “Flight Time” Lang.

Even so, it was a little awkward, but he did enough to get the framed jersey.

Next time he hits the boards, Pope Francis will wear the No 90, in honour of the team’s 90th birthday.

It sounds like an unusual direction for the Vatican to take, but he isn’t even the first Pope to get a call-up. The late Pope John Paul II received a jersey when the Globetrotters visited him at the Vatican in 2000.

Here’s the full video:

