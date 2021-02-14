Polyana Viana submitted her UFC opponent by bending her arm in a way it should never be bent

Polyana Viana won her UFC fight Saturday by brutal armbar submission.

The Brazilian fighter bent Mallory Martin’s arm in a way an arm should never be bent.

Watch the brilliant finish right here.

Martin couldn’t help but tap as the Brazilian fighter broke her UFC opponent’s pain barrier early on in their strawweight match at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC was impressed with the 28-year-old’s stoppage win and rewarded her with a performance-related cash bonus.

“I’m really happy,” Viana said after the win, in a statement sent to Insider.

“Another submission win showing how sharp my jiu-jitsu is, but my standup game is on point too.”

Viana did not intend to win by armbar. And said she was preparing for a stand-up battle. When the fight went to the mat, she attempted a triangle and then sought the armbar.

“I started in jiu-jitsu and everyone knows that, but since I moved to Rio de Janeiro, my mind has opened up to more positions, more techniques. I’m improving my ground game more and more,” said Viana.

“This transition is my main move. It’s something I always do at the gym with everyone I train with. Everyone already expects it, knows that this is what I do, but they always end up getting caught.

” I always like to call it my “rice and beans,” they are my main weapons.”

Watch the armbar submission right here:

The victory advanced Viana’s pro-MMA record to 12 wins (four knockouts and eight submissions) against four defeats.

“I want to get back as soon as possible and for now I don’t have a particular opponent in mind, but whoever it is, I’m already ready,” Viana said.

Elsewhere on the UFC 258 card, Alex Grasso out-pointed Maycee Barber in a women’s flyweight match, Kelvin Gastelum edged past Ian Heinisch, and Ricky Simon defeated Brian Kelleher.

