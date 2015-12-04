This disturbing video of a fatal police shooting raises questions about the use of force

Video of police fatally shooting a man in San Francisco yesterday is raising questions about the use of force.

Footage posted on Instagram shows a man surrounded by several cops pointing guns at him: police said he was a suspect in a stabbing that happened earlier in the day.

In the video, taken by an onlooker, the suspect hunches over for a moment before walking away from officers.

According to the police, he had a knife that he refused to drop, despite police shooting him with bean bag guns first. When he starts walking away, multiple officers appear to shoot him several times. Police said that despite attempts to perform CPR, the man died.

A public defender told SF Gate that the video shows that the man did not pose a direct threat to officers, however, police said they needed to contain the situation.

“This suspect had already shown by committing a felony aggravated assault that he was a danger to others, so he could not be allowed to move away from the scene,” said San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr in a press conference following the confrontation.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.