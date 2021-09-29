Video shows a London police officer detaining a woman before he raped and killed her, prosecutors say

A still from surveillance footage shown in court, which prosecutors said showed Wayne Couzens and Sarah Everard. BBC

Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping, and killing Sarah Everard.

Prosecutors said he captured her by staging a fake arrest.

Video shows them speaking by his car, and Couzens appearing to display a warrant card, prosecutors said.

Video footage shows a London Metropolitan Police officer detaining a woman before he raped and killed her, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Wayne Couzens, who was then a serving officer, handcuffed Sarah Everard and showed her his warrant card to get her in his car.

The footage released by the police shows Couzens raising his left arm while standing Everard beside a car.

Prosecutor Tom Little told London’s Old Bailey court that it appeared to show Couzens showing her the warrant card.

“Some time after this, he must have handcuffed her,” Little said, the Evening Standard reported. He said Couzens put her in his car, and then drove her to Kent and raped and killed her, The Guardian reported.

Watch the video here. The footage of Couzens and Everard starts 36 seconds into the video.

Couzens has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping, and murdering Everard. He is is due to be sentenced this week, the Met Police said.

Everard was 33 years old before when she was killed. She was walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

Her death sparked a nationwide conversation about women’s safety earlier this year.