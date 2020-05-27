Videos captured a chaotic scene as people protesting the death of George Floyd clashed with police who deployed tear gas

Eric Miller/Reuters Protesters in Minneapolis on Tuesday at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in a hospital.

Hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday at the site where a black man died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

George Floyd, 46, died Monday after a white police officer knelt on his neck as Floyd begged the officer to stop and told him he couldn’t breathe.

Four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday, but protesters demanded criminal charges be filed against them.

After what started as a peaceful protest, police officers and protesters began to clash, with some demonstrators throwing rocks and bricks and officers in riot gear deploying tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the remaining crowds.

Police officers on Tuesday evening clashed with hundreds of demonstrators who were protesting the death of a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

A video of the encounter went viral, depicting a white police officer holding George Floyd, 46, facedown with a knee on Floyd’s neck on Monday as Floyd begged the police officer to stop and repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.” Floyd later died in a hospital. The four police officers involved were later fired by the department, but protesters argued for criminal charges.

Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday in response, with many wearing face masks and some carrying signs with messages like “stop killing people for being black,” “Justice for George,” and, reiterating some of his last words, “I can’t breathe.”

You could say there’s a bit of a crowd gathering in Minneapolis. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/03d06yQxYm — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 26, 2020

The view of the protest from the top of a building next door. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/prBI5cJl1g — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 26, 2020

The local outlet WCCO reported that the demonstrations started peacefully, with a large number of protesters congregating at the scene where the incident happened before marching to the 3rd Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department. The outlet said a “much smaller group” began vandalizing the building, however, with the local station KMSP reporting that some people threw rocks. Police officers in riot gear responded by making a barrier around the precinct at 7:30 p.m., WCCO reported.

Some photos and videos of the protests showed people apparently being sprayed with a chemical agent and the deployment of flash grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

We are out covering protests—Callen Gray and I almost hit by chemical agents—protestors are not budging outside 3rd precinct @kstp pic.twitter.com/X8gBn1UnDC — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020

Cops now crossing into target lot and throwing tear gas pic.twitter.com/KgI6kkBYWu — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

A protester posted a photo of what appeared to be a rubber bullet saying they were shot after the conflict between demonstrators and the police began to escalate. An Instagram Live video showed what appeared to be people throwing objects at police cars at the scene. WCCO reported that people were smashing windows with bricks and rocks.

I Was just shot with this in the thigh. pic.twitter.com/igcJ3e7iQ4 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

News Alert : Protests in reaction to the death of George Floyd in #Minneapolis , Minnesota turn violent.

"pic.twitter.com/f1b1hVUAzH — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) May 27, 2020

Representatives from the Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s emails for comment.

