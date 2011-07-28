VIDEO: California Police Beat A Mentally Ill Homeless Man To Death

When police in Fullerton, Ca. tried to arrest Kelly Thomas on suspicion of burglary, the schizophrenic resisted arrest. In response, six police officers Tasered and beat him so badly that he died several days later.



According to Gawker, the police suffered only “soft tissue damage” but beat Thomas until he was unrecognizable.

Shot by a student who witnessed the beating, the video below shows Thomas calling for his father while being Tased.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

