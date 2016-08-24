VIDEO: Watch hundreds of people stampede Taiwan's capital to catch a rare 'Pokémon Go' monster

Youtube/亭懿 王 This stampede was no joke.

A YouTube user uploaded a stunning video on Sunday showing hundreds of “Pokémon Go” players flooding a street in Taiwan, allegedly on the hunt for a Snorlax.

The players run at a full tilt, spilling into the road and showing little regard for cars and buses caught in the fray. That’s because in “Pokémon Go,” time is of the essence: Pokémon often appear for just a few short minutes before they’re no longer available to catch. Slowpokes won’t catch the Snorlax.

The same Pokémon caused a similar uproar in New York City earlier this summer, when a Snorlax was spotted in Central Park. This video taken on the scene shows footpaths clogged with eager players fixated on their phones. Many cheer out loud when they finally capture the elusive Snorlax.

While INSIDER has not been able to confirm independently that the mob was running to catch the rare Pokémon, it certainly looks like similar scenes in New York and around the world. Here’s the full video of the Taiwan stampede:

Recent updates to the “Pokémon Go” app — and shutdowns of third-party services that made the game easier — have left many players feeling jilted. Niantic Labs, the game’s creator, has been criticised for ignoring the wishes of its users.

But the video from Taiwan proves the game still has plenty of fans — many of them willing to literally block traffic while playing.

