This Ridiculously Long Throw By An Orioles Third Baseman Has The Baseball World Freaking Out

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado made an incredible play on Sunday, showing off his strong arm and throwing out a runner from deep in foul territory.



The 21-year-old is in his first full season in the big leagues and has turned heads with both his bat and his glove. He is hitting .312 and is on pace for 71 doubles which would break the 82-year-old record for doubles in a season (67).

Defensively, he has saved the Orioles 15.8 runs according to Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR). That leads all of Major League Baseball and watching this play, it is easy to see why.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Someone even mashed it up with Brooks Robinson, probably the best defensive third baseman ever.

