Video Platform Brightcove Enlists Outside Help To Juice Growth

Web video provider Brightcove is hoping a new partner program will help convince more companies to pay it to run their high-end video sites. Today, the company says some 80 companies have signed up as new technology, distribution, and sales partners, ranging from ad networks to ad agencies to analytics providers.



In theory, this makes it easier for Brightcove customers like The New York Times (NYT) or AOL (TWX) to work together with partner companies like Google (GOOG) or more than a dozen other companies for ads, TubeMogul or Omniture (OMTR) for analytics, WordPress parent Automattic for blogging, etc.

If the tie-ups work well, it also means that Brightcove’s partners could be more likely to prefer or recommend it for potential clients, versus rivals like Comcast’s (CMCSA) ThePlatform unit, etc.

Brightcove CEO Jeremy Allaire says the economic collapse has been “fine” so far for his company. He says he’s adjusted his expectations for this quarter after the collapse earlier this fall. Brightcove is also being “very conservative” planning for next year, including cutting expenses, assuming some customers will go out of business, assuming pricing will go down, etc.

Brightcove doesn’t disclose revenues, but Allaire says the company is still on track to reach operating profitability sometime next year. The company doesn’t need to raise money, he says, and he does “not expect” to need to raise money ever again.

