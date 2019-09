The wing of an Air France Airbus A380 clipped the tail of a Comair CRJ 700 Regional Jet on the JFK runway last night.



No one was injured, although we imagine some Comair passengers felt sick.



View more videos at: http://nbcnewyork.com.

