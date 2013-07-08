WATCH: Amateur Video Shows The Shocking Crash-Landing At San Francisco Airport

CNN has obtained dramatic video showing the crash-landing of Asiana Airlines flight 214 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday.



The video, shot by aviation buff Fred Hayes, captures the landing of the Boeing 777 — which up until the crash was completely routine.

“Oh my God, it’s an accident!,” Hayes says, as the plane hits the seawall and then tumbles on the tarmac.

Two were killed in the crash, and more than 70 were injured. There were 291 passengers and 16 crew members on board.

Watch the video below:

