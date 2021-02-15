Pitbull was the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500, and he gave a very Pitbull start to the race

Cork Gaines
Fox

  • Along with Michael Jordan, Pitbull is one of the newest owners in NASCAR, as the co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing Team.
  • The 99 car with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel is the first car for Pitbull’s team.
  • Pitbull served as Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500 and was tasked with telling the drivers to start their engines.
  • To nobody’s surprise, Mr. 305 put his own fun spin on the traditional command.
  • See the video below.
