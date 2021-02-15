Pitbull was the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500, and he gave a very Pitbull start to the race

Fox

Along with Michael Jordan, Pitbull is one of the newest owners in NASCAR, as the co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing Team.

The 99 car with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel is the first car for Pitbull’s team.

Pitbull served as Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500 and was tasked with telling the drivers to start their engines.

To nobody’s surprise, Mr. 305 put his own fun spin on the traditional command.

See the video below.

