Pitbull was the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500, and he gave a very Pitbull start to the race

- Along with Michael Jordan, Pitbull is one of the newest owners in NASCAR, as the co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing Team.
- The 99 car with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel is the first car for Pitbull’s team.
- Pitbull served as Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500 and was tasked with telling the drivers to start their engines.
- To nobody’s surprise, Mr. 305 put his own fun spin on the traditional command.
- See the video below.
