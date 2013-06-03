Pirates First Baseman Hit A Home Run Into The Allegheny River

Garrett Jones of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit a huge home run both literally and figuratively.



Jones’ 2-run home run in the eighth inning tied the game and sent it to extra innings. The home run was also the first in more than a decade to land in the Allegheny River on the fly, nearly taking out a bicyclist on the way.

The only other player to land a home run in the river without bouncing was Daryle Ward of the Houston Astros in 2002.

The Pirates went on to win 5-4 in 11 innings. Here’s a GIF. The full video is below along with one very brave boater…

Your browser does not support iframes.

One boater braved the river waters and tried to retrieve the ball. It is unclear if he ever found it…

