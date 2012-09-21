Heroic Pig Rescues A Drowning Baby Goat In Sensational Video

This video on LiveLeak.com shows a small pig rescuing a drowning baby goat at a petting zoo.



The goat is shown struggling to keep its head above water. Then, the pig swoops across the water and pushes the goat to land.

At the end of the video, the two are seen happily walking away.

Check it out:



