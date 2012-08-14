The White Sox's A.J. Pierzynski Scored On An Unbelievably Stupid Play By The A's Infield

Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski should be given a lot of credit for his heads-up base running during the bottom of the seventh inning of a 7-3 win Sunday. He somehow managed to score all the way from first on a ground ball to short.



“How the heck does that happen?” you ask.

Well, by catching the Oakland A’s infielders who forgot all about those basic defensive shift drills from spring training off guard, that’s how.

Watch the A’s not cover third base OR home plate and look like complete idiots as Pierzynski just waltzes in for the run:



