The Phoenix Suns surprised players with a video of their family members announcing their names for the starting lineup

via Suns/Twitter Suns players react as Mikal Bridges is introduced by a family member.

Family members of Phoenix Suns players announced their names for the starting lineup in a video.

The move seemed to catch players by surprise, and they expressed delight on the court as the video progressed.

The Phoenix Suns created a touching moment on Tuesday by surprising players with videos of their family announcing their names for the starting lineup.

The video caught players off-guard – second-year centre Deandre Ayton looked around in confusion as he heard his name from a young girl’s voice.

As the out-of-the-ordinary introductions progressed, players beamed while their teammates supported them.

Take a look at the video below:

I’m not crying… you are We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home ???????? pic.twitter.com/xjtwYS7RN1 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 11, 2020

The move was the latest attempt by an NBA team to try to bring an enhanced atmosphere and sense of home-court advantage to the Disney bubble. Players entered the bubble starting July 7 and have not been allowed any visitors since then, which means they have been without their families for more than a month. Families and guests won’t be allowed to join or visit until after the first round of playoffs, which will come later this month.

The video was met with widespread approval in the sports world.

That was AMAZING!!!!!!!! S/O the Suns for that. Damn I miss my family! ????????????❤️❤️ #JamesGang???? https://t.co/SSA8Dknpn3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

This was so damn good. We need more of this. https://t.co/lvrr6I8Jaw — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 11, 2020

this absolutely rules https://t.co/6uw1Ku7qxA — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 11, 2020

Rough day in the sports world so thank you Phoenix Suns for bringing us a little light. The team surprised their players by having their families introduce them on the Jumbotron screen here. The last two – Devin Booker's sister, and Monty Williams' family – just, yeah. ???????? pic.twitter.com/80XfRTsFJn — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 11, 2020

The Suns keep winning in the bubble https://t.co/qXaiRLxnxD — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) August 11, 2020

