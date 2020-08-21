Phillies reliever took a line drive straight to the groin but heroically got up and threw the batter out

NBCSN Jose Alvarez took one for the team on Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarez made a heroic play on Thursday.

Alvarez took a line drive straight to the groin but was able to scramble to his feet and get the out at first despite being in obvious pain.

Fans tweeted out their concern for Alvarez as he was carted off the field.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarez made one of the most impressive plays of the season on Thursday, keeping himself together long enough after taking a line drive to the groin to make the out at first base.

The play came with the Phillies leading 2-1 in the fifth inning against the Blue Jays. Alvarez threw a sinker to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who lined the ball straight back to the pitcher, catching him right in the mid-section.

Despite being in obvious pain, Alvarez was able to scramble to the ball and toss it to first base, ending the inning. With the out made, Alvarez collapsed once again as trainers came out to treat him.

Jose Alvarez, one of the best relievers the Phillies have, just took a line drive to the groin. He finished the play, but was carted off the field pic.twitter.com/KsUcB9BsVW — Shaun Nestor (@shaun_nestor) August 20, 2020

Fans expressed their concern for Alvarez as he was carted off the field.

Jose Álvarez just got hit in the… soft spot… with a comebacker. Really, really hope he’s ok. — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) August 20, 2020

Did poor Jose Alvarez just take that hard one hopper off the seeds? — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) August 20, 2020

Oh no. José Álvarez has been the Phillies' best reliever and he is in pain. Looked like that ball hit him in the, uh, groin. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 20, 2020

prayers up for José Álvarez, who just took a line drive where you never, ever want to take a line drive — chris (@canonicalchris) August 20, 2020

Alvarez’s heroic effort wasn’t enough, as the Phillies went on to blow their lead and lose to the Blue Jays 3-2.

Read more:

21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr is one of MLB’s hottest hitters, but his latest home run broke a silly ‘unwritten rule’ and angered the fun police, including his own manager

A Buccaneers tight end says Tom Brady studied his new teammates on film and it is already making a difference in practices

Bubba Wallace is changing NASCAR and becoming the sport’s biggest star in the process

One bettor won nearly $US400,000 thanks to a meaningless shot at the end of the Magic’s upset of the Bucks in the NBA Playoffs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.