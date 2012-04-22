Philip Humber Throws A Perfect Game, The 21st In Major League History

Philip Humber of the Chicago White Sox retired all 27 Seattle Mariners batters he faced today, becoming just the 21st pitcher to throw a perfect game.



It was the first perfect game since Roy Halladay achieved the feat in 2010. And Humber became the latest ex-Mets pitcher to throw a no-hitter. No pitcher has ever tossed a no-hitter while pitching for the New York Mets. However several pitchers have accomplished the feat after leaving, including Nolan Ryan (seven times), Tom Seaver, and Dwight Gooden.

Here’s the final out…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.