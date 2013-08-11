Phil Mickelson Needed 3 Shots To Get Out Of Oak Hill's Brutal Rough

There has been a lot of criticism this week at the PGA Championship for the very difficult rough which caused a lot of players some headaches.

Well, things are so bad that even Phil Mickelson, who is well-known for his ability to hit short wedge shots, is struggling. On the par-4 seventh hole, Mickelson needed three shots to cover the 10 feet from his ball to the green.

Mickelson, who had moved to 1-over earlier in the round, would triple-bogey the hole and is now 5-over, 14 strokes behind the leader. Here is the video. You can see a GIF of the three shots below…

And here is a GIF...

