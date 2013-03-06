PGA Stars Are Back With Their Second Crazy 'Golf Boys' Music Video

In the PGA world of polos, khakis, and “BE QUIET!,” it is amazing that the tour has its own Boy Band called the “The Golf Boys,” comprised of Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Ben Crane, and Hunter Mahan. Well, after their debut video hit YouTube more than a year ago, they are back with a follow-up called “2.Oh,” which I guess we can call a rap song.



It is awful and cheesy and the outfits are horrendous. But it is also fun in a sport that is often lacking such things. So for those keeping score at home, these four golfers have now combined for 14 tour wins, one major, and two amazing videos…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.