Peyton Manning Ties NFL Record With 7 Touchdown Passes In A Single Game

Peyton became the sixth player in NFL history, and the first since 1969, to throw seven touchdown passes in a single game.

The seventh touchdown was a 78-yard catch-and-run by Demaryius Thomas, which sealed the Broncos 49-27 win over the Ravens.

The last quarterback to throw for seven touchdowns in a single game was Joe Kapp for the Minnesota vikings in 1969. Manning also finished with 462 yards passing, becoming the oldest player to ever throw for at least 450 yards in a single game. Here is the seventh touchdown…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

