Peyton Manning Threw His First Touchdown For The Denver Broncos, And It Was A Big One

Peyton Manning threw 399 touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts. But number 400 came with the Broncos, and it helped Denver take a lead in the second half of their opening week game.



And while it looks like Demaryius Thomas does all the work, it was Manning who recognised the blitz and did what he does best. That is, he checked out of the called play and into a touchdown.

Here’s the video (via NBC Sports)…



