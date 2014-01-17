Peyton Manning Gives A Perfect (And Funny) Answer When Asked What 'Omaha' Means

When Peyton Manning met with the media prior to this weekend’s AFC Championship game, he was asked about one of the hottest topics of recent weeks, his use of the word “Omaha” when calling plays at the line of scrimmage.

His answer was perfect.

Even though Manning is not the first quarterback to use “Omaha,” he was asked by a reporter about his obsession with the city of Omaha. Manning, at first looking confused, asked if the question was one submitted by a fan, suggesting it was silly and amateurish.

After that, Manning went on to offer a funny explanation without actually answering the question … which was actually the perfect answer:

“I’ve had a lot of people ask what ‘Omaha’ means. Omaha is a run play but it could be a pass play, or a play-action pass depending on a couple things — the wind, which way we’re going, quarter, and the jerseys that we’re wearing. It varies, really play to play. So there’s your answer to that one.”

While “Omaha” typically means that the snap is about to happen, the call probably also has other uses for Manning and the Broncos, and there is no reason why he should give that information away.

Here’s the full video of his answer:

