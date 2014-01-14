Peyton Manning Gives Hilarious Answer When Asked About His Future

Peyton Manning helped the Denver Broncos beat the San Diego Chargers in the divisional playoffs to move one step closer to playing in this year’s Super Bowl. After the game, Manning was asked about his future beyond this season and his answer was both telling and hilarious.

“What’s weighing on my mind is how soon I can get a Bud Light in my mouth after this win,” said Manning. Not only is the answer funny, but it shows how Manning always has a singular focus.

Bud Light quickly jumped on the opportunity, sending out a Tweet saying they are “proud to be Peyton’s refreshment coordinator” (see Tweet below). Here is the video of Manning’s answer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Here is the Bud Light tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.