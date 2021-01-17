A pesky, annoying, no-good fly almost made UFC announcer Bruce Buffer fluff his iconic lines on Fight Island

A pesky, annoying, no good fly created a buzz on Fight Island as it attacked the UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

The MC was in the middle of introducing a fight during the preliminary section of the show, when he had to wobble his cheeks to try and get rid of the fly.

That failed, so he then resorted to swatting it with his hand.

The ordeal seemed to amuse the UFC boss Dana White, who tweeted: “Attack of the fly!”

The UFC held its first show in 2021 on Saturday, in front of a partial fan allowance at the newly-built Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

During the preliminary section of the event, which was broadcast on ESPN+, Buffer could be heard shouting: “Ladies and gentleman, we â€¦ are â€¦ live!”

But before he could say live, he had to wobble his cheeks to try to get the fly off of his face.

That failed, so he attacked the fly with his hand.

The whole ordeal seemed to amuse the UFC boss Dana White, who tweeted: “Attack of the fly!”

Watch it here:

Attack of the fly LIVE from Fight Island on ABC ???? pic.twitter.com/kOHBUa98I9 — danawhite (@danawhite) January 16, 2021

At the time of writing, two of the fights on the 10-bout card had been completed.

Austin Lingo dominated Jacob Kilburn with crisp strikes in a featherweight three-rounder to open the show, before Vanessa Melo edged Sarah Moras in a bantamweight fight.

