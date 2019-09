Prior to today’s match-up between Penn State and Nebraska, the Nittany Lions entered the stadium in what was a very emotional scene.



After both teams were on the field, they met in the middle. Nebraska assistant coach Ron Brown led both teams in what appeared to be a prayer.

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

