Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White speaks in tongues during a prayer broadcast to defeat the president's opponents

Twitter/Right Wing Watch Televangelist Paula White deliver a live-streamed speech on November 4, 2020.

Televangelist and spiritual advisor Paula White led an impassioned prayer on Wednesday in a bid to secure a reelection win for President Trump.

During a live-streamed prayer, White spoke in tongues and claimed “demonic confederacies” were “attempting to steal the election from Trump.”

The televangelist’s pleas come as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulls ahead in the race to the White House.

During a live-streamed prayer broadcast from her YouTube channel, White â€” who is the president’s spiritual adviser â€” blasted the “demonic confederacies that are attempting to steal the election from Trump.”

“I hear victory, victory, victory, victory, victory, victory, victory, victory right now in the corners of heaven,” White said in the video as she closed her eyes in prayer and gesticulated passionately.

At one point, White appears to speak in tongues in a video that has been viewed more than 20 million times, before proclaiming: “Angels are being dispatched right now. Angels are being dispatched from Africa right now … They’re coming here.”

Speaking in tongues is a practice in which people utter sounds of a secret language unknown to the speaker. It features in Pentecostal and charismatic Christianity, as well as other religions.

Watch the moment below:

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

The televangelist also took aim at the current election results, saying: “We declare that we overcome every strategy of hell that has been aligned against this election, that has been aligned against your will, that has been aligned against the church.”

White’s pleas come as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulls ahead in the race to the White House, appearing to have secured the critical rust belt states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

However, the states that could put Biden over the top and affirm his victory â€” Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania â€” were still counting ballots on Thursday.

Speaking to the nation from his home state of Delaware on Saturday, Biden said he is “confident that we will emerge victorious.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image President Donald Trump embraces Paula White in the Rose Garden at the White House May 02, 2019 in Washington, DC.

“The people rule,” Biden said. “Power can’t be taken â€¦ it flows from the people and it is their will who determines who will be the president of the United States and their will alone.”

White is a televangelist who most recently headed a Florida megachurch and has a close-knit relationship with the president and his family. She was appointed to the White House’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative at the Office of Public Liaison, in November 2019.

White, 54, is considered a controversial figure in Christian circles because she preaches the prosperity gospel, which believes that God will reward believers with material wealth if they donate generously to ministers.

In a 2017 interview with CNN, she called the criticism against her “absolute absurdity.”

