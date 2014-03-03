LPGA Golfer Sinks 'Miracle' 75-Foot Putt To Win Tournament

Paula Creamer ended her LPGA drought with one of the most dramatic putts you will ever see.

Creamer sank a 75-foot, bending putt for eagle on the second playoff hole of the HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore. Just prior to the putt, the announcers said it would be a “miracle” if the putt went in as Creamer was just trying to get the ball close.

Here is a GIF of the putt. The video can be seen below.



Creamer had gone 79 events since her last win at the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open.



Here is the full video via the The Golf Channel.

